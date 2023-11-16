Mystery around pink flamingo on Rosebank Beefeater roof in Camelon
Look up as you head towards Camelon and the bird is sitting on top of the Rosebank Beefeater next to the Forth & Clyde Canal.
Theories on how it got there ranged from a prank by a customer to a promotion for the popular restaurant, bar and hotel complex.
But it seems the reason for it being there is not as bird-brained as some may have thought.
A spokesman for the Rosebank Beefeater said: “We were being bothered by birds nesting on the roof and they were causing damage. The advice was to place the pink flamingo on the roof in the hope it would deter them.”
Given the issues with gulls and other birdlife reported across the district, there may be a rush in sales for pink flamingos by more householders.