Locals have been in a flap after spotting a pink flamingo on the roof of a landmark building.

Look up as you head towards Camelon and the bird is sitting on top of the Rosebank Beefeater next to the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Theories on how it got there ranged from a prank by a customer to a promotion for the popular restaurant, bar and hotel complex.

But it seems the reason for it being there is not as bird-brained as some may have thought.

Pink flamingo on the roof of the Rosebank Beefeater. Pic: National World

A spokesman for the Rosebank Beefeater said: “We were being bothered by birds nesting on the roof and they were causing damage. The advice was to place the pink flamingo on the roof in the hope it would deter them.”