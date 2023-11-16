News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Mystery around pink flamingo on Rosebank Beefeater roof in Camelon

Locals have been in a flap after spotting a pink flamingo on the roof of a landmark building.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Look up as you head towards Camelon and the bird is sitting on top of the Rosebank Beefeater next to the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Theories on how it got there ranged from a prank by a customer to a promotion for the popular restaurant, bar and hotel complex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it seems the reason for it being there is not as bird-brained as some may have thought.

Most Popular
Pink flamingo on the roof of the Rosebank Beefeater. Pic: National WorldPink flamingo on the roof of the Rosebank Beefeater. Pic: National World
Pink flamingo on the roof of the Rosebank Beefeater. Pic: National World

A spokesman for the Rosebank Beefeater said: “We were being bothered by birds nesting on the roof and they were causing damage. The advice was to place the pink flamingo on the roof in the hope it would deter them.”

Given the issues with gulls and other birdlife reported across the district, there may be a rush in sales for pink flamingos by more householders.