Beth Drury (12) first started playing the cornet when she was just seven, joining the Kinneil Youth Band.

Two years later, in P5 at Bo’ness Public Primary School, she also started taking lessons.

And all Beth’s hard work is now paying off – a few weeks ago, she won the Scottish Brass Band Association’s East of Scotland solo and quartet championships.

Beth’s Small World Variations on cornet was a hit with judges, winning her the Junior Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer title.

She is now preparing to represent Kinneil Youth Band as a soloist at the Scottish finals on March 23 at Bellshill Salvation Army.

On Monday, Beth was also victorious at the Scottish Young Musicians Festival of Music final at Falkirk High School. Selected as one of six Junior Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer finalists, Beth’s Small World Variations on cornet – accompanied on the piano by her dad Paul, a senior member of Kinneil band who also plays the tuba – blew the judges away.

She will receive her trophy on March 25 when she performs her winning number at a school ensembles concert in Larbert High School.

Mum Fiona, who plays the trombone as a senior member of Kinneil Band, was in the audience to see Beth and Paul perform on Monday, along with Beth’s wee sister Erin (9) who also plays the cornet and her proud grandparents Patrick and Irene Gormley.

Fiona said: “We’re a bit like the Bo’ness version of the Von Trapp family!

“We know how hard Beth has worked so it was lovely to see her doing so well. I think Paul was more nervous about playing on Monday than Beth!

“The competition on March 23 will be a tough one as it’s a Scottish final but she’s been practising a lot.”

Beth enjoys piano lessons and cheerleading with Elite Evolution in Grangemouth, when she's not rehearsing with Kinneil Youth Band.

She said: “I really enjoy performing – it’s fun. It’s a big event on March 23 but I’m really looking forward to it. I’ll be performing the same piece that I did on Monday.”

It was a double whammy for Bo’ness Academy at the event, as saxophonist Oliver Murdoch was runner-up.