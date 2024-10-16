Music fans can make a festive date with Andre Rieu at Falkirk Cineworld
André and his ever colourful Johann Strauss Orchestra will be the stars of a new concert which will be shown at Falkirk Cineworld from 7pm on Saturday, December 7.
The show, which takes place in the Andre’s hometown of Maastricht, is entitled Gold and Silver and will feature a winter wonderland of 150 chandeliers, 50 Venetian candelabras, and even an ice rink.
Cinema audiences can enjoy a selection of Christmas carols, soaring waltzes, and beautiful songs, including Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Silent Night, Hallelujah, Sleigh Ride and many more.
A number of special guests will join Andre on stage, including young singer Emma Kok, who will perform the gorgeous Voilá and All I Want For Christmas.
Regular presenter Charlotte Hawkins will offer viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at proceedings and will interview with Andre about the work that went into creating this magical winter wonderland. Andre said: “Christmas holds a special magic for me—a time to share the love and beauty of music while creating memories that last a lifetime. Music has the unique ability to bring people together, and during the holiday season, this becomes even more meaningful.
"Music has the power to transcend words and touch our hearts in ways that remind us of the love we share with those around us. I hope Gold & Silver brings a little of that magic to your holiday season.”
