Music fans can make a festive date with Andre Rieu at Falkirk Cineworld

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The man who made classical music fun and exciting again is delivering an early Christmas present by waltzing into the local multiplex cinema at the start of December.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

André and his ever colourful Johann Strauss Orchestra will be the stars of a new concert which will be shown at Falkirk Cineworld from 7pm on Saturday, December 7.

The show, which takes place in the Andre’s hometown of Maastricht, is entitled Gold and Silver and will feature a winter wonderland of 150 chandeliers, 50 Venetian candelabras, and even an ice rink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinema audiences can enjoy a selection of Christmas carols, soaring waltzes, and beautiful songs, including Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Silent Night, Hallelujah, Sleigh Ride and many more.

Andre Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with a brand new show (Picture: Submitted)

A number of special guests will join Andre on stage, including young singer Emma Kok, who will perform the gorgeous Voilá and All I Want For Christmas.

Regular presenter Charlotte Hawkins will offer viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at proceedings and will interview with Andre about the work that went into creating this magical winter wonderland. Andre said: “Christmas holds a special magic for me—a time to share the love and beauty of music while creating memories that last a lifetime. Music has the unique ability to bring people together, and during the holiday season, this becomes even more meaningful.

"Music has the power to transcend words and touch our hearts in ways that remind us of the love we share with those around us. I hope Gold & Silver brings a little of that magic to your holiday season.”

Visit the Cineworld website for more information.