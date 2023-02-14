Murrayfield performance for The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie ahead of Scotland's Six Nations match

The past winner of The Voice UK, who hails from New Carron, took to the stage at BT Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by his band before the second round match.

With a 67,000 sold out crowd for the Scotland v Wales match, Craig was “buzzing” for the experience which he said would be the biggest crowd he’s performed to yet.

Speaking afterwards about the experience of playing his music in the middle of the pitch, Craig said: “What an honour to be able to perform at Murrayfield Stadium ahead of the Scotland v Wales match with the band. To make it even better, we won! It was one of the most electric atmospheres I’ve ever witnessed.”