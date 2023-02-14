News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Murrayfield performance for The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie ahead of Scotland's Six Nations match

Singer songwriter Craig Eddie entertained rugby fans ahead of Scotland’s latest Six Nations match at the weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:08pm
Craig Eddie entertained rugby fans at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. (Pic: Emma Gray)
Craig Eddie entertained rugby fans at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. (Pic: Emma Gray)

The past winner of The Voice UK, who hails from New Carron, took to the stage at BT Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by his band before the second round match.

With a 67,000 sold out crowd for the Scotland v Wales match, Craig was “buzzing” for the experience which he said would be the biggest crowd he’s performed to yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards about the experience of playing his music in the middle of the pitch, Craig said: “What an honour to be able to perform at Murrayfield Stadium ahead of the Scotland v Wales match with the band. To make it even better, we won! It was one of the most electric atmospheres I’ve ever witnessed.”

Craig and his band took to the pitch ahead of kick off in the Scotland v Wales match. (Pic: Emma Gray)
Most Popular
The former winner of The Voice UK entertaining the crowds at Murrayfield as the teams warmed up. (Pic: Emma Gray)
ScotlandSix NationsMurrayfield