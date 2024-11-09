The wartime service of Linlithgow’s ‘munitionettes’ will be remembered this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the two world wars, 500 female munitions workers at Nobel’s Regent Works Munitions Factory made over 11 million incendiary bombs – a vital part of the war effort.

In recognition of their service, and remembrance of their sacrifices, a wreath of handmade yellow poppies will be laid at the former site of the munitions factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 5, 1943, four Linlithgow munitionettes died in an explosion – Jane Baillie, Barbara Baillie, Margaret Wilson and Susan Allan. This year the four women's names were formally added to the Roll of Honour at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

Local researcher Kathryn Welch is pictured with the handmade wreath which will be placed at the Regent Centre today and remain in place until the end of Armistice Day on Monday.

In other parts of the UK, it has become customary to lay yellow wreaths in remembrance of munitionettes’ work, referencing the chemical poisoning which stained their skin ‘canary yellow’.

Local researchers have been uncovering the stories of Linlithgow’s munitionettes, leading to a series of talks and discussions about a permanent statue in the town.

This Remembrance Sunday, local women asked for permission to join the formal Remembrance Sunday parade in Linlithgow and to lay a wreath at the war memorial in St Michael's Church. That permission being denied, the group have instead created their own memorial; a wreath of handmade yellow poppies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local researcher Kathryn Welch said: “Linlithgow’s munitionettes are an important part of our local history and played a vital role in the war effort. They deserve to be proudly remembered alongside the many other Linlithgow folk who gave their lives in the wars.

“We hope our memorial this Remembrance Day will give local people an opportunity to pay their respects.”

The wreath will be laid at the Regent Centre, the site of the former munitions factory, tomorrow (Saturday) and will remain for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

Readers are welcome to lay a flower or add a homemade yellow poppy to the memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will take place at war memorials in towns and villages across the district this Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

Veterans will march alongside members of youth organisations, politicians and members of the public.

In Bo’ness, the parade will leave the Old Kirk on Panbrae Road at noon, wending its way to Jeffrey's Corner, across Church Wynd onto Stewart Avenue for the war memorial service. They will then proceed along Stewart Avenue to Jeffrey's Corner.

In Linlithgow, the Remembrance service at St Michael’s Parish Church will begin at 10.50am, followed by the wreath laying at the war memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In South Queensferry, those taking part in the parade are asked to assemble at the High Street car park to march off at 10.30am. They will then march along the High Street for the 11am service at the war memorial at the Rosebery Hall.