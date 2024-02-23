Mums of Grangemouth team Syngenta Grange u15s prepare to pull on their football boots
Instead of shouting encouragement from the sidelines, a group of mum’s will be taking part in a fundraising football match.
They’ll be playing in a sponsored mums v lads game to raise funds for youngsters who are part of Syngenta Grange under 15s.
All the money raised will go towards the cost of taking the team to football festivals later in the year, as well as much-needed equipment and outerwear for the players.
The match kicks off at the pitches at Grangemouth High School on Sunday, March 24 at 9am.
Team secretary Alison Liddell said: “Most of the mums have never played football before so will be a big challenge for us.”
Donate on their JustGiving page.