The pandemic saw a lot of services being axed, with lockdowns taking their toll on many groups.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the casualties was Bo'ness Breastfeeding Support Group, which closed as a result of the pandemic and never re-opened.

Seeing a gap in service provision, mobile breastfeeding support charity Maddie’s Miracle decided to do something about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And on September 13, it launched a new support group in the town’s Cowdenhill Community Centre, which runs every Wednesday from 10.15am to 11.45am.

Caroline Harrower and peer support worker Alisha Walker-Cowie are on hand to offer support and advice.

The free of charge group has already attracted a large contingent of young mums, eager to enjoy each others company, support and a hot cuppa – while their wee ones play.

Support is also on hand from breastfeeding counsellor Caroline Harrower, who is one of only 15 International Board Certified Lactation Consultants in the country.

Having run a similar group in Polmont for 11 years, Caroline knows only too well how much mums can gain from the support group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she is certainly more than qualified to offer that support, having trained with the National Childbirth Trust, initially as a peer support worker, before qualifying as a counsellor in 2019 and a consultant in January 2021. Caroline now works full-time for the NHS and a number of breastfeeding organisations.

The group is already a hit with local mums, keen to find out more about breastfeeding.

As a helpline volunteer with Maddie’s Miracle, and living not too far away in Reddingmuirhead, she was more than happy to steer the Bo’ness group, which initially has funding for a year.

Caroline said: “The group provides much needed support and help to mums on their feeding journeys, as well as a place to enjoy a hot cup of tea and biscuit.

“We’ve only been going a few weeks but the feedback has been fantastic. Now, we’re trying to get the word out there to other mums to let them know we’re here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Breastfeeding is the most natural thing in the world but it doesn’t always come naturally and there’s a lot of misinformation out there. We’re here for mums who are breastfeeding, combo or express feeding, as well as expectant mums.”