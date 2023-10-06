Mums in Bo'ness can now get support on their breastfeeding journeys
One of the casualties was Bo'ness Breastfeeding Support Group, which closed as a result of the pandemic and never re-opened.
Seeing a gap in service provision, mobile breastfeeding support charity Maddie’s Miracle decided to do something about it.
And on September 13, it launched a new support group in the town’s Cowdenhill Community Centre, which runs every Wednesday from 10.15am to 11.45am.
The free of charge group has already attracted a large contingent of young mums, eager to enjoy each others company, support and a hot cuppa – while their wee ones play.
Support is also on hand from breastfeeding counsellor Caroline Harrower, who is one of only 15 International Board Certified Lactation Consultants in the country.
Having run a similar group in Polmont for 11 years, Caroline knows only too well how much mums can gain from the support group.
And she is certainly more than qualified to offer that support, having trained with the National Childbirth Trust, initially as a peer support worker, before qualifying as a counsellor in 2019 and a consultant in January 2021. Caroline now works full-time for the NHS and a number of breastfeeding organisations.
As a helpline volunteer with Maddie’s Miracle, and living not too far away in Reddingmuirhead, she was more than happy to steer the Bo’ness group, which initially has funding for a year.
Caroline said: “The group provides much needed support and help to mums on their feeding journeys, as well as a place to enjoy a hot cup of tea and biscuit.
“We’ve only been going a few weeks but the feedback has been fantastic. Now, we’re trying to get the word out there to other mums to let them know we’re here.
“Breastfeeding is the most natural thing in the world but it doesn’t always come naturally and there’s a lot of misinformation out there. We’re here for mums who are breastfeeding, combo or express feeding, as well as expectant mums.”
There’s no need to book; simply drop in to the centre on a Wednesday from 10.15am to 11.45am – you’re assured a warm welcome.