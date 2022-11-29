Clare Murray came up with the initiative when she saw the impact the rising cost of food and heating bills was having on the community. Thanks to the support of Christ the King Church and Falkirk Council, the club is now serving up homemade soup, sandwiches, cups of teas and biscuits every Saturday from noon until 2pm.

The mum-of-two said: “I felt that the cost of living crisis was affecting so many people and that the church had these fantastic facilities which could be used to help. The lunch club seemed like a good idea, especially to hold it on a Saturday when perhaps there aren’t as many other places for people to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I don’t want people to feel that they need to be destitute to turn up. It could be one less meal for a family to worry about or just be a warm place that someone can come to and have a bit of banter. We want to see as many as possible every week.”

Clare Murray and her volunteers get ready for the lunch club

The parish helped with the set up costs and thanks to support from Councillor David Balfour, Clare met with Falkirk Council to help pull all the necessary paperwork together. Her first donation was £200 from the Falkirk Celtic Supporters branch and she is grateful for everyone who has provided donations, either through making the food or giving cash. “So many people have turned up on a Saturday to hand in £10 or £20 which is great,” added Clare. “I’ve also got around 15 volunteers who come to help with the setting up, helping with the lunches and, most importantly, the clearing up.

"It’s been quiet but we knew it would be like that until people found out about the lunch club. Hopefully, last Saturday’s open event where I invited lots of people, including the schools, to come along and see what we are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks also the Nevis Ensemble community orchestra who came along to entertain everyone as part of their Scottish tour.”

The Nevis Ensemble from Easterhouse provided entertainment last Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad