Mum raises alarm after she purchases potentially dangerous baby clothes from Falkirk area superstore
The mother, who comes from the Carron area of Falkirk, purchased the multi-pack of George 18 to 24 month baby vests from Asda’s Grangemouth branch at the start of the year and then stored them away, thinking nothing about them until she took them out of the drawer to put one on her daughter.
She said: “I had put them away for a week after I bought them and then noticed the metal poppers had come loose. My daughter could have jagged her mouth, or worse, swallowed them or she could have scratched her skin on them.
"I called Asda up to tell them about it and they said a complaint form would be opened. Then I got a message from Asda saying they wanted to give me a £5 gift voucher for making them aware of this.
"I said I didn’t want it, I just wanted to make sure someone did something about these vests.”
Before contacting Asda, the concerned mum posted a message on Facebook – complete with pictures of the vests and the studs which had come lose – to warn others about them.
Her online warning stated: “Watch out if you have bought a packet of Asda vests for your little one. I got my daughter a packet of plain white vests last week and went to put one on her and the wee metal poppers have fallen off.
"They're not attached to the material properly for popping them together. Got a second one and the same thing happened – it was a multi pack and they're all the same. As you can see they are really sharp and jaggy with little metal spikes.”
The mum stated a number of other people had now come forward with their own concerns about the vests.
The Falkirk Herald contacted Asda today to get confirmation they were now dealing with the issue and is still waiting for a response.