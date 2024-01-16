Mum raises alarm after she purchases potentially dangerous baby clothes from Falkirk area superstore

A young mum took to social media to warn other parents about the potential danger posed by loose and sharp metal studs on a superstores own make of baby vests.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mother, who comes from the Carron area of Falkirk, purchased the multi-pack of George 18 to 24 month baby vests from Asda’s Grangemouth branch at the start of the year and then stored them away, thinking nothing about them until she took them out of the drawer to put one on her daughter.

She said: “I had put them away for a week after I bought them and then noticed the metal poppers had come loose. My daughter could have jagged her mouth, or worse, swallowed them or she could have scratched her skin on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I called Asda up to tell them about it and they said a complaint form would be opened. Then I got a message from Asda saying they wanted to give me a £5 gift voucher for making them aware of this.

The sharp metal studs came loose from the material to pose a potential threat to the mum's young baby (Picture: Submitted)

"I said I didn’t want it, I just wanted to make sure someone did something about these vests.”

Before contacting Asda, the concerned mum posted a message on Facebook – complete with pictures of the vests and the studs which had come lose – to warn others about them.

Her online warning stated: “Watch out if you have bought a packet of Asda vests for your little one. I got my daughter a packet of plain white vests last week and went to put one on her and the wee metal poppers have fallen off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're not attached to the material properly for popping them together. Got a second one and the same thing happened – it was a multi pack and they're all the same. As you can see they are really sharp and jaggy with little metal spikes.”

The mum stated a number of other people had now come forward with their own concerns about the vests.