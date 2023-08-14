Liam Jones, 19, who died following a fatal collision on August 7, 2023. Pic: Contributed

Liam Jones was killed on Monday, August 7 when the blue Ford Fiesta he was driving was in collision with an articulated lorry on the A801 between Bowhouse roundabout and Avon Gorge.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 6am.

Liam was due to enter his second year at college where he was studying to be a joiner and had just returned from spending five weeks in Turkey the day before the tragedy. The holiday had included celebrations for his 19th birthday days before he and girlfriend Cheyne Whigham flew back to Scotland.

Liam Jones with mum Jemma at TRNSMT in 2022. Pic: Contributed

A former pupil at Falkirk High School, the teenager also worked part-time as a kitchen assistant at the Camelon care home Kinnaird Manor in Brown Street.

Speaking from her Bantaskine home, heartbroken mum Jemma Jones said: “Liam was an amazing young man full of life and laughter, about to go into his second year of college. He had just celebrated a year with his beautiful girlfriend and loved his mother very much. They had only returned on Sunday morning from five weeks in Turkey.

"Liam’s friends and the local community are in shock at this tragic accident. He was returning from dropping his friend off home when this happened.”

She recalled going with her only child to TRNSMT last year to see Lewis Capadli, and said he absolutely loved Swedish music producer and DJ Avicii.

Liam Jones pictured on holiday in Turkey with girlfriend Cheyne Whigham shortly before his death. Pic: Contributed

Jemma added: “A group of Liam’s friends from Falkirk High School are all so devastated they have had tattoos done to remember him and had a wee night in the Graeme Hotel at the weekend to try all support each other.”

Funeral details are still being finalised and Jemma hopes to be able to give more information shortly.

A Gofundme page has been set up by friend Kylie Newton to help with funeral costs. In one day it has already passed the original £3000 target as people rush to support Liam’s family.