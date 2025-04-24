Muiravonside staff ask visitors to "respect our animals" after fencing cut and deer injured
Staff at Muiravonside Country Park have issued a plea for visitors to “respect our animals” following the incident at its Newparks Farm site.
A post on the park’s Facebook page on Thursday said: “One of our lovely visitors have taken it upon themselves to cut our deer fencing which has resulted in one of our deer escaping and being injured.
“While you may think you’re doing a ‘good deed’ by letting our animals out into the wild. Our deer along with the rest of our animals at Muiravonside are domesticated and will NOT survive out in the wild.
“If you’re visiting Muiravonside please respect our animals.”
The latest request from the team comes just 10 days after staff issued a plea for parents not to let their children pet the farm’s newborn lambs.
On that occasion those working at the park reported seeing children being lifted over fences into fields to chase young lambs and their mothers.
