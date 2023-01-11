The four donkeys will be leaving Newparks Farm at Muiravonside and heading to a new home.

Donkeys – Birch, Harley, Partlan and Pearce – will be leaving the farm next week after seven “fun-filled and eventful years”.

The news came in a post on the country park’s Facebook page.

The Muiravonside team said: “Over the years our dedicated stockkeepers and volunteers have put a lot of work and love into the care of these wonderful donkeys, and their condition and confidence has grown immensely during their time here.

"Shortly they will be moving to loving new homes elsewhere in Scotland, where they will be looked after by two new guardians in a quieter environment.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with The Donkey Sanctuary over the last seven years and look forward to continuing our relationship with them to improve the welfare and rehabilitation of more donkeys in the future if the opportunity arises.”