Mucky pups could soon get a bath in this Falkirk park
A planning application has been made to Falkirk Council to install a self-service dog washing facility in Callendar Park.
The application is by Carr Inglis Ltd, the same company who installed an identical facility in Helix Park last year.
The company says the Helix dog wash has proved a great success and they have high hopes that a bath in Callendar Park will be a valuable addition to the green space.
The application states that the company wants to install the dog wash facility in the building that was formerly the Par 3 Golf Centre, close to the children’s play park.
According to the planning application, the building is currently being developed by Falkirk Council and redesigned internally to include the addition of a disabled bathroom, while the exterior will also be cleaned up.
Falkirk Council has previously announced that the refurbished Par 3 golf centre will become a hub for new community cycling trails that are currently being created in Callendar Park.