A second Falkirk park could get a self-service dog wash for mucky pooches, if planning permission is granted.

A planning application has been made to Falkirk Council to install a self-service dog washing facility in Callendar Park.

The application is by Carr Inglis Ltd, the same company who installed an identical facility in Helix Park last year.

The company says the Helix dog wash has proved a great success and they have high hopes that a bath in Callendar Park will be a valuable addition to the green space.

West Highland terrier Oscar makes use of the firm's dog wash facility at the Helix Park. Pic: Michael Gillen

The application states that the company wants to install the dog wash facility in the building that was formerly the Par 3 Golf Centre, close to the children’s play park.

According to the planning application, the building is currently being developed by Falkirk Council and redesigned internally to include the addition of a disabled bathroom, while the exterior will also be cleaned up.