Much loved willow tree in Grangemouth park to be felled after storm damage

A much loved willow tree in a Grangemouth park was among the casualties of last week’s storm.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Amy hit much of Scotland, including Falkirk district, on Friday and into Saturday.

The first named storm of the season brought high winds and heavy rain with some parts of the country facing an amber warning for winds. In Falkirk a yellow warning for strong winds was in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the district the storm caused issues including flooding, power cuts and fallen trees.

The willow tree was badly damaged by Storm Amy last week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

And one fallen tree in particular – an old willow in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park – has left many in the community disappointed.

The tree, which stood near the park keepers workshop, has been an iconic landmark in the park for many visitors over the years.

However, Storm Amy caused significant damage to the tree with the trunk splitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council has now said that the remaining section of the tree “must be removed for safety reasons”, although they are looking into ways for some of the wood to be used within the park.

The tree was well known and loved in the park as a popular spot for photographs over the years. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

News of the damage to the tree was met with disappointment by many local residents and visitors to the park on social media.

Many had fond memories of the tree which had been there for decades.

One said: “it was looking so majestic last week. Grew up with those trees, watched them grow over 60 and more years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While another commented: “I loved that tree think everyone loved it. It was a huge part of our memories growing up”.

The tree was something of a landmark with people recalling climbing the tree and it featuring in many photographs.

Another post online said: “What a shame, a childhood memory gone, there will be so many children will miss it.”

"All our boys loved climbing this iconic tree. Many a photo of them sitting on its branch,” said another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the damage, members of the community expressed their hopes that something could be done with the damaged tree to retain a presence in the park.

One comment on Facebook said: “I hope they can do something with it in that spot. Generations climbed that tree so would be nice to save it in some way.”

It was a view shared by others with posts including “I think the Old Willow should not be removed and instead trimmed to be a beautiful climbing tree for the next generation of kids to continue its legacy.”

While others suggested that it would be good for saplings to be taken from the tree and planted in the park, or another tree to be planted on the same spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking this week, a spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We know how fond local people are of the Willow tree in Zetland Park, and we understand how disappointing it is to see the damage caused during Storm Amy.

“The tree has been assessed by both Falkirk Council’s tree safety team and an external arborist, and both have confirmed that the remaining section must be removed for safety reasons as it is severely damaged and has lost its structural integrity.

“We’re currently looking into options for using some of the wood within the park so the tree’s legacy can be retained in some way. As it’s a Willow, there’s also a chance that new growth could emerge naturally from the stump over time, similar to what’s been seen with the Sycamore Gap tree.”