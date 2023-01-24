In November last year the local authority announced it was looking to drain and dispose of pools in Larbert, Falkirk, Grangemouth and Graeme high schools as a cost saving measure.

Mr Leonard believes that is a mistake and, in a letter to the council’s chief executive Kenneth Lawrie, pointed out the physical and mental health benefits of swimming as a form of exercise and the fact learning to swim at a young age significantly reduces the risk of drowning.

He said: “While I appreciate the council faces significant financial challenges, can I respectfully request the proposals to close these important community facilities are taken off the table and residents – young and old – can continue to use these facilities.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is urging Falkirk Council to rethink plans to close school swimming pools

“There is no justification for closing swimming pools when the benefits to people of all ages are so clear. It would be devastating for communities to lose so many facilities that many people rely on.”

Mr Leonard has also submitted a wider formal response to the consultation on the council’s strategic property review that puts 133 buildings at risk.

“It is clear from the council’s own papers that it anticipates the vast majority of these buildings will be closed,” he said.

In his submission the MSP asks a series of questions:

- What is the current running costs of these buildings – including staff costs and what is the anticipated budget saving should the closure programme go ahead?

- What assurances have been given to staff directly or through their trades unions that they will suffer no detriment?

- Is any funding being made available to community groups that may wish to take over responsibility for these buildings and services for running costs, including staffing?

- If so, how much in comparison to current costs and how long has that commitment for funding been given for?

- What is the intention of the council where there is no alternative locality from which these services can be delivered?