MSP urges constituents to take part in West Lothian Council ‘Spaces for People’ consultation.

Stock photo of Spaces for People scheme, by Lisa Ferguson.

‘Spaces for People’ is a Scottish Government scheme that provided funding for local authorities to promote safe travel.

West Lothian residents are being asked to share their views on the temporary Spaces for People measures that were introduced locally last year.

Measures introduced in 2021 included temporarily reducing speed limits to either 20mph or 40mph, widening footways, suspending parking and introducing new cycle lanes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation into these measures in West Lothian was launched on December 1, 2021 and will be open until the end of January 2022.

Speaking about the local authority’s online consultation, Ms Hyslop (SNP) commented: “It is important for local people to have their say on matters which affect the local population, and West Lothian residents can do this through the ‘Spaces for People’ consultation.

“West Lothian Council are seeking people’s views on whether the measures that were put in place should be retained or not.

"I know many people in West Lothian have varied and different views on the ‘Spaces for People’ measures which were introduced last year, and I would encourage everyone who wants to have their say to take part in the consultation.”