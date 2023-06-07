News you can trust since 1845
MSP to officially open Bonnybridge's brand new mindfulness retreat

A community interest company which promotes wellbeing through mindfulness, martial arts and therapies like reiki is about to officially open its new retreat in Bonnybridge.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

Pause and Breathe’s application to change the use of the former shop at 83 Broomhill Road, High Bonnybridge, to create a day centre was granted by Falkirk Counicl back in March.

Falkirk MSP and Scottish health and social care secretary Michael Matheson, who visited the premises earlier in the year, will be officially opening the Pause and Breath facility on Friday, June 16, with free open days taking place from noon to 3pm that day and on Sunday, June 18.

Social enterprise Pause and Breathe was set up in 2017 by husband and wife, Phil Blackburn and Susie Hooper, and two months before the pandemic in 2020 became a Community Interest Company (CIC).

Pause and Breathe's Phil Blackburn joins health secretary Michael Matheson at the Bonnybridge facility earlier this year - Mr Matheson will officially open the premises next weekPause and Breathe's Phil Blackburn joins health secretary Michael Matheson at the Bonnybridge facility earlier this year - Mr Matheson will officially open the premises next week
Phil and Susie are delighted the company will be back offering face-to-face sessions with the opening of its Bonnybridge premises.

