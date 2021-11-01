MSP praise at Scottish Parliament for Falkirk Junior Bike event at Callendar Park

Nearly 700 riders descended from across the UK and Ireland to take part in the third round of the HSBC UK National Cyclo-Cross Trophy Series.

Riders took part in ten races over two days, with the route being hailed as one of the best Cyclo-Cross courses on the calendar.

Central Scotland Green MSP Gillian Mackay attended the event and afterwards praised everyone who had worked hard to make it a success.

She said: “It was great to attend the event on Saturday afternoon and a huge congratulations to Falkirk Junior Bike Club, who worked in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust to bring an event which put Falkirk on the map.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the organisers and army of volunteers Callendar Park is now recognised UK wide as one of the premier venues for Cyclo-Cross racing.”

Ms Mackay has now lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament.

Event organiser Fraser Johnston said: “This has been a massive team effort, and I’m indebted to so many individuals in our club, and beyond, who came together to make this happen.

“The feedback has been overwhelming, and it seems certain that we’ll look to bring this event back again.

“Thanks in particular to Falkirk Community Trust for allowing us to stage this event in Callendar Park, now recognised UK wide as one of the premier venues for Cyclo-Cross racing.”

