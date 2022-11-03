MSP impressed with Falkirk students' creative ideas to deal with climate crisis
High school pupils from the Falkirk area travelled to Edinburgh this week to do their bit in the fight against climate change.
The youngsters from Larbert High School, Falkirk High School and St Mungo’s High School were taking part in a pioneering climate literacy and skills development programme – Fuel Change Live – run by business transformation enterprise Fuel Change.
A one-day showcase hosted in Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth on Wednesday, November 2, the event saw over 50 pupils from across Scotland take part in a Super Sprint challenge that had been set by industry partner Scottish Water.
The unique Fuel Change Challenge Programme for schools, colleges and the workplace tasks participants aged 16 to 25 to take on a real-world climate challenge by collaborating to find a solution and then present their ideas in public.
Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson was on hand to see the pupil’s hard work for herself.
She said: “It is incredibly important to engage young people in climate issues and equip them with the skills they need for the future workplace. That's why I was delighted to meet Aleena, Ula, Erin, Isla, Diana and Tamsin from Larbert, St Mungo’s and Falkirk high schools at Fuel Change Live and to hear about their creative solutions to some of the biggest issues facing our planet.
"It's fantastic schools from across the Falkirk area were able to take part in today's event and, with Fuel Change's ambition to engage every school and college in their pioneering programme, I am excited to see what comes next.”