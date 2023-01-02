MSP highlights shocking rise in food parcels being distributed to Falkirk children

According to food bank charity the Trussell Trust, a total of 4276 food parcels were distributed in the Falkirk area between April 1 and September 30 last year – an increase of 3215 per cent since 2017.

There were 1334 parcels distributed to children over the same period – an increase of 44,467 per cent since 2017 and the second highest increase in Scotland over that time.

Mr Leonard said: “Behind these staggering numbers are the real lives of families struggling through this cost of living crisis. This is a direct result of years of cuts and neglect by the Conservatives in Westminster and the SNP in Holyrood.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has called for children's right to food to be enshrined in law

“While foodbanks do amazing work, they should not exist. We have to enshrine people’s right to food in Scots law, there can be no more delays or excuses.”

Mr Leonard added, while the Trussell Trust is the UK’s major co-ordinator of food banks, it is not the only one and the extent of community food bank use is likely to be

even higher than these figures show.

He said Scottish Labour has long campaigned for a statutory right to food in Scots law.

