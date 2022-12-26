MSP highlights plight of children in temporary accommodation in Falkirk over festive period
Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has urged the government to work harder to find permanent homes for children and their families after it was revealed over 150 youngsters in the Falkirk area would be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Mr Leonard stated the number of children staying in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen to a record high of 8635 and this includes 170 children in Falkirk.
Back in 2012 there were 70 children in temporary accommodation, meaning there has been a 143 per cent increase over the last decade.
The average days spent in temporary accommodation in 2022 for couples with children was 291.
Mr Leonard said: “It’s heartbreaking so many children in Falkirk are facing Christmas in temporary accommodation. Leaving families in limbo for so long risks serious effects on their well being and children’s education.
“The SNP and Greens need to act urgently to make sure families have the safe, secure housing they need.”