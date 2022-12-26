MSP highlights plight of children in temporary accommodation in Falkirk over festive period

Mr Leonard stated the number of children staying in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen to a record high of 8635 and this includes 170 children in Falkirk.

Back in 2012 there were 70 children in temporary accommodation, meaning there has been a 143 per cent increase over the last decade.

The average days spent in temporary accommodation in 2022 for couples with children was 291.

Mr Leonard said: “It’s heartbreaking so many children in Falkirk are facing Christmas in temporary accommodation. Leaving families in limbo for so long risks serious effects on their well being and children’s education.