MSP hears Hallglen residents' community hub plans

Now a registered charity, Hallglen Hub – formerly known as Hallglen Community Hub Working Group – is looking to re-open the former Island Crescent sports hall which was closed by Falkirk Community Trust back in 2019.

Committee members, Donna Hannah, chairperson; Margaret Gardner, secretary; and Melissa McCarthy, were joined by Louisa MacDonell and Lynn Molleson from Development Trusts Association Scotland (Dtas) at the meeting with Mr Matheson this week.

Dtas, which has been supporting Hallglen Hub and its aims, arranged Tuesday’s meeting to engage Mr Matheson in a discussion about the action and plan moving forward, and the best way to support the community and residents of Hallglen.

Hallglen Hub members Donna Hannah and Margaret Gardner join MSP Michael Matheson and Development Trust Association Scotland's Louisa Macdonnell, Lynn Molleson and Mark McRitchie at the former Hallglen Sports Hall

A hub spokesperson said: “The visit was very positive and Michael Matheson discussed points brought up by the committee and offered advice and input from an MSP’s point of view.

“There are currently no solid plans in place for the Hallglen Centre, but the committee has been engaging with several companies and organisations and also Falkirk Council over the past year, and looks forward to further discussion to achieve the best possible outcome for Hallglen.

“Due to COVID-19 the Hallglen Hub committee hasn't been as active in the community as it would have liked but is feeling positive and reinvigorated after the meeting with Mr Matheson.”

The Hallglen Hub was formed to fight for, and support, the community of Hallglen, with all the committee members either currently residents or having a strong connection to the area

The committee aims to make sure a safe accessible space is available locally to the young and old – and believes the now closed sports hall is the perfect facility for this purpose.

A spokesperson added: "Over the years the community has lost a lot of facilities and venues, and we do not want to see the loss of another, especially one as big and with as much potential as the Hallglen Sports Centre.”