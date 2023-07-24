MSP finds out how Falkirk mental health and well being charity is spending its £25,000 grant
Earlier this month the Falkirk West MSP saw for himself how the money from the CVS Falkirk and Scottish Government’s Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund money was boosting people’s confidence and self-esteem.
Run in partnership with Falkirk FC’s Falkirk Foundation, the Sporting Chance programme allows young people aged 16 to 25 learn tools and techniques
to manage their mental health and wellbeing through sport and physical activity.
As well as meeting members of the LinkLiving team, Mr Matheson spent time with some of the young people participating in the programmes to hear first-hand about
the benefits of attending Sporting Chance.
Sarah Smith, LinkLiving’s CEO and Link Group’s director of communities, said: “We were delighted to welcome Michael Matheson to learn more about the fantastic and
vital work all our LinkLiving teams do.
"Our suite of resilience-building programmes, which includes Sporting Chance, equip young people with the tools and techniques to better manage their mental health
and to successfully navigate all the challenges life throws at them.
"We warmly thank Mr Matheson for taking time out of his busy diary to come and meet with us.”
Mr Matheson added: “I really enjoyed visiting LinkLiving and meeting people who use their vital services. It was also great to hear about the transformational work
undertaken through the Sporting Chance programme, which is an excellent example of partnership work at its best.
"I was also delighted to see the important role the Moving On Up programme plays in ensuring young people get the support they need to lead productive and positive lives.”
Chief Executive of the Falkirk Foundation Derek Allison said: “This programme very much aligns with our own strategic aims and objectives, which use the power of
sport and, in this case, football to improve the lives of the young people in our communities.
"The Foundation understands the importance of good mental health and the benefits of being active; together they go a long way to building the resilience of our young
people.”