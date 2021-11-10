MSP calls for zero tolerance of spiking to protect Falkirk party goers

The Scottish Labour MSP wrote to the Scottish Government to query how it is supporting Police Scotland and entertainment venues to investigate and stamp out drink spiking and spiking by injection.

She welcomed a written response from Justice Secretary Keith Brown MSP, confirming action is being taken to probe the reported increase in spiking, including a round table summit to explore with agencies and industry representatives how public safety can be safeguarded.

Ms Lennon said: “Drink spiking is a despicable crime and any reports of increased incidents must be taken seriously. Unfortunately, we still see reports of drink spiking during and after university and college freshers’ weeks, and the pattern is normally predatory men targeting women.

“Across Falkirk there is a significant student population but it’s not only students and young people who are targeted. As a Central Scotland MSP I want to see effective and visible co-operation between venues and the police to keep people safe.

"That’s why I welcome the Justice Secretary responding to my concerns. While public information campaigns and venue safety measures are important, the responsibility lies with perpetrators to stop hurting people.

"We know that women are most likely to be the victims of spiking, usually at the hands of men. There needs to be a zero-tolerance approach. Women should be able to have a night out without fearing for their safety.”

Last month a campaign group called for revellers to steer clear of certain venues in Stirling following country-wide concern over the reported prevalence of drink and injection spiking in pubs and clubs.

Reclaim Stirling, which campaigns against gender-based violence,urged the city’s residents to take a stand against establishments which have failed to take appropriate action to tackle spiking on their premises by boycotting them over Halloween weekend.

After alarming reports of so-called “injection spikings” – incidents of customers being literally “spiked” with a syringe needle to drug them – circulated earlier this month, the campaigners reached out to many of Stirling’s clubs and bars asking them to clarify their procedures for dealing with instances of spiking.

