Michelle Thomson's tweet referred to Ukraine’s application for EU membership on Monday, saying “just goes to show what political will can achieve. Remember this Scotland!”

The tweet which has now been deleted was a retweet of a post which showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signing an application membership for Ukraine to be in the European Union.

The Falkirk East MSP also added she was “delighted” for the country which has suffered attacks from Vladimir Putin.

It comes as Freedom Square in central Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, has been hit by a Russian strike, causing a huge explosion.

Ms Thomson was formerly the MP for Edinburgh for Edinburgh West from 2015 to 2017, and since 2021 has been the MSP for Falkirk East.

On Monday, President Zelenskyy asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to join the bloc under a fast-track procedure.

At just before 4pm on Monday, the official Twitter account of the Ukrainian’s legislature posted a picture of President Zelenskyy signing the application, saying it was an “historic moment”.

Around an hour later, Ms Thomson then retweeted it and added the message: “Delighted for Ukraine. It’s [sic] just goes to show what political will can achieve. Remember this Scotland!”

She later deleted the tweet and apologised at around 8pm on the same night.

Apologising, Ms Thomson said: “I noted and then tweeted something earlier that was insensitive regarding Ukraine. Like everyone, my first thoughts are sympathy for the people there. Apologies if I offended anyone.”

Her apology comes after many took to twitter to criticise the Falkirk MSP for her “crass” tweet.

Kirsteen Sullivan, West Lothian Labour councillor replied on Twitter: "I don’t think the Ukrainian people are ‘delighted’ as they try to survive, hour by hour, not knowing if they will see loved ones again.

"What a crass thing to tweet to try make a cheap political point, there’s no ‘if’ about it."

Stephen Kerr, Conservative MSP tweeted: “We've got...Michelle Thomson modelling a breakup of the UK on Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"This is not normal behaviour for a political party.”

