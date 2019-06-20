Mrs Tilly’s goes pop with a new treat

Falkirk’s very own Willy Wonka has come up with another amazing concoction to tantalise the tastebuds – the world’s first tablet coated popcorn.

The family run confectionery business Mrs Tilly’s has come up with another mindbending application for its trademark tablet, which is now enjoyed throughout the country and beyond.

While the company’s now famous Scottish tablet and fudge range is well established with Scottish consumers, who still enjoy an occasional indulgent treat, more recent product development focus has centred on innovation and trying to explore new avenues for Scottish tablet in particular.

“Almost two years ago we set ourselves a challenge,” said managing director Blair Paterson. “Tablet has an iconic place in Scotland’s larder – usually as a bar or in cubes and sometimes with a flavour added.

“As a leading brand – we wanted to try and do something really innovative with it – something first to market and with a modern twist, so we are thrilled to be launching our latest addition to the Mrs Tilly’s range – Tablet Popcorn, a combination of crunchy air-popped corn coated in a deliciously indulgent sauce with our own Mrs Tilly’s Tablet blended through it.

“The most challenging part of the development has been capturing the unique taste profile tablet has – there are specific ingredients that shape the tablet flavour that

consumers love and we had to develop a bespoke tablet essence to help match this profile, together with adding our own famous tablet into the final recipe.”

The new product will be launched at this year’s Royal Highland Show and will pop up on shop shelves in the middle of July.