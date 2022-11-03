MPs invite Falkirk residents to shopping centre to share fears over cost of living crisis

Mr McNally and Mr Day will be on hand for the cost of living drop-in afternoon at Callendar Square Shopping Centre, in High Street, from 12.30pm to 4pm on Friday, November 18.

They will be joined by MSPs Michelle Thomson and Michael Matheson.

Mr Day said: “Like so many others, people may be feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis. A number of local and national organisations will be present offering advice and assistance on a number of areas, including energy, benefits and food.

The event will take place in Callendar Square Shopping Centre