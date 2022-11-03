MPs invite Falkirk residents to shopping centre to share fears over cost of living crisis
Falkirk MP John McNally and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day are inviting their constituents to attend a special event in Falkirk town centre this month to address concerns they may have over the cost of living.
Mr McNally and Mr Day will be on hand for the cost of living drop-in afternoon at Callendar Square Shopping Centre, in High Street, from 12.30pm to 4pm on Friday, November 18.
They will be joined by MSPs Michelle Thomson and Michael Matheson.
Mr Day said: “Like so many others, people may be feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis. A number of local and national organisations will be present offering advice and assistance on a number of areas, including energy, benefits and food.
"The event is open to everyone. Myself, John McNally, Michelle Thomson and Michael Matheson will also be in attendance should people wish to raise any issues with us.”