Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK, including 12,171 in Scotland.

Every hour, two more people are diagnosed. That's around 18,000 people every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson’s UK estimates that there are more than 40 symptoms of the condition. As well as the most widely known symptom - tremor - these range from physical symptoms like pain and stiffness, to problems with sleep, continence issues, dementia, and mental health problems, but Parkinson’s affects everyone differently.

Martyn Day MP supports World Parkinson’s Day.

Commenting Mr Day said: “I know, from speaking to people throughout Linlithgow and East Falkirk, the toll that Parkinson’s can take. It not only affects those with the condition but also has an impact on family, friends and carers.

“This World Parkinson’s Day, I’m raising awareness to support everyone impacted by this condition including the 247 people in my constituency of Linlithgow and East Falkirk.”