MP backs workers at a Falkirk sheltered living complex striking over bed bug infestation

Workers at Thornhill Court in Falkirk are walking out on strike for two days this week.

Staff at a Falkirk sheltered living complex striking after fighting a bed bug infestation have the backing of a local MP.

Euan Stainbank, Labour MP for Falkirk, has backed the workers at Thornhill Court as they begin their next two days of strike action.

They will walk out for these two latest days of industrial action starting on Wednesday. The strikes are the latest action at the complex where staff have accused managers of refusing to engage in talks or properly recognise their efforts during the six month infestation.

The workers are calling for compensation and for their union, GMB Scotland, to be recognised by Bield Care who run the site.

The local MP has said the staff should be commended for their efforts to protect residents during the prolonged infestation in 2023.

He said: “The situation faced by staff at Thornhill Court during the prolonged bed bug infestation was unacceptable.

"These workers demonstrated exceptional professionalism and compassion, continuing to support vulnerable tenants under extremely challenging conditions.

"It is disappointing that their efforts have not been adequately recognised and I fully support the calls for fair compensation to recognise the circumstances they and the residents had to endure and for recognition of their union.

“I urge Bield Care to act with the urgency and seriousness this matter demands.

"The wellbeing of both staff and residents must be prioritised, and I stand firmly with the staff and union seeking a just and constructive resolution.”

GMB Scotland say the staff went above and beyond to support residents after bed bugs infested the complex after one tenant refused to allow pest control teams to eradicate them.

Another 15 flats and communal areas were eventually infested when, staff say, managers and external support workers refused to enter the complex.

Staff will strike at Thornhill Court on Wednesday and Thursday in the latest in a series of walkouts over the issue.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said Bield has refused to seriously engage with workers or the conciliation service Acas to resolve the dispute.

He said: “Management repeatedly insist in public that they want to resolve this dispute but, in private, show absolutely no urgency or serious interest in engaging with staff.

“We have tried to arrange talks through Acas but there has been no progress or any serious indication that management want progress.

“Staff were abandoned during this infestation when they were left to cope with this stressful and distressing infestation and their justified concerns are being ignored now.

“It is unacceptable and the company’s intransigence has led to industrial action and increasing anger and frustration among our members that could have been avoided.”

Tracey Howatt, Bield’s chief operating officer, previously said the company fully recognised the impact the situation had on tenants and they “remain deeply grateful to the staff who supported them through a particularly challenging period”.

She said: “Throughout this time, our Area Housing Manager provided regular on-site attendance and wider management across the organisation communicated regularly with local development colleagues.

“We also worked alongside external technical professionals and local authority officers to manage this very difficult and sensitive situation to reach a safe and appropriate outcome for all.

“Staff views were represented throughout, including by the local development manager, who helped shape our approach regarding local support requirements. Early in 2024, a meeting was held with local colleagues, to reflect on what had happened and to identify any lessons learned.”

She said they were “surprised and disappointed” by suggestions Bield has refused to engage with GMB saying they have responded to several approaches from different union representatives since early 2024.

She added: “Our priority remains the wellbeing of tenants at Thornhill Court, and we are committed to ensuring services continue to run smoothly.

"We remain open to meaningful dialogue with GMB union representatives and are keen to find a constructive way forward.”