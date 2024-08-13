Moves afoot to protect and preserve records of Falkirk's rich history and heritage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk Archives has published its first annual report detailing the work it is carrying out to preserve important historical records and embrace innovative approaches to the service it provides.

Based at Callendar House, the public search room – which has recently re-opened – allows valuable access to collections, including documents, maps and other materials used by researchers, the local community, the media and educational institutions.

The report states further work will be carried out on digital preservation of records, ensuring valuable and historic items are more accessible and will be there for future generations to study and be informed by.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "The Falkirk area has a rich and diverse history and our archives have captured many distinct aspects of many significant events over time.

Falkirk Archives' Carly Manson is happy records of the area's past will be protected for future generations to study (Picture: Submitted)

“These artefacts are important to catalogue and keep safe to preserve for future generations and the recent work in making records more accessible and available online will allow the knowledge that we have stored to be shared even more widely.”

The archive will continue to respond to information requests from across the UK and internationally for information as it tansfers across to a new cataloguing system to make it easier for users to access and engage with historical data.

There will also be continued engagement with the local community, through talks and exhibitions to give details about the work of the archives team.

Archivist Carly Manson said: “At Falkirk Archives, our work is all about connecting people with their heritage. By preserving and making accessible a wide range of historical records spanning from the 15th to the 21st century, we not only safeguard the past but also empower individuals and communities to understand their history, identity, and shared experiences.

“The benefits of this work are immense, fostering a sense of pride, continuity, and connection that enriches lives and strengthens our community. We receive wide-ranging enquiries, reflecting the diverse interests and needs of our users.

"Our users are as diverse as our collections, including local historians, family researchers, academic scholars, students, community groups, and national and international organisations undertaking historical research.”

Recently the team have been assisting a TV production company to help with the identification of a shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean.