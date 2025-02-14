Linlithgow Community Development Trust’s project championing active and sustainable travel has launched a new look and programme of activities.

Move For Good is the new identity for the programme which promotes and supports locals to engage in active and sustainable travel.

A spokeswoman said: “For the past year, members of our community have been engaging in activities and classes to encourage active travel in our everyday journeys.

“This project, funded by Paths for All, has shown that people are excited to engage in active travel, leading us to further develop the programme with access to more ways to participate.

“We'll soon be sharing our new walking resource, using the Go Jauntly app, to enable locals and tourists alike to discover new routes and a friendly guide to explore Linlithgow’s diverse area.

“There will be routes available for all walking abilities and the team welcomes newcomers who are looking for a physical guide or a more social setting to led walks.

“Weekly walks include the Buggy Walk every Wednesday morning and the new led health walk, both promoting well-being and interaction.”

Linlithgow’s first Festival of Movement will take place on Saturday, March 29, a day for all to learn about active travel with a programme of activities, as well as a series of informative talks.

LCDT will soon be sharing its new walking resource, using the Go Jauntly app.

In the meantime, LCDT will build on its connection to cycling in the community at the Cycle Kitchen, every Tuesday evening until March 25 at the Hub. The Trust also has four e-bikes available for free loans of up to 30 days.