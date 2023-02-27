Motorists warned about overnight road closure in Grangemouth area
A stretch of road in the Grangemouth area will be closed overnight to allow tree cutting work to take place in safety.
By James Trimble
12 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:32pm
Temporary traffic lights will be put in place and closures will be in force overnight on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28 on the stretch of the A905 Beancross Road between the two junction 5 slip roads.
The duration of the work is expected to take at least two evenings.