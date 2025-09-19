Motorists in Larbert faced with full working week road closure

Maintenance work means a stretch of a busy road in the Larbert area will be closed to traffic for four days.

South Broomage Avenue, Larbert, from its junction with Carronvale Road in a westerly direction for around 230 metres, will be closed from 7.30pm Monday, September 22 until 5pm on Friday, September 26 to allow carriageway surfacing work to be carried out safely. The alternative route is South Broomage Avenue – Main Street (B905) – Carronvale Road and vice versa.