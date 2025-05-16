Motorists forced to endure five days of road closures in Falkirk area from next week
The works will take place between 7.30pm and 6am over five nights from Thursday, May 22 and ending on Thursday, May 29. No works will take place on Saturday, Sunday or Monday nights during that period.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use the closure to reinstate the gullies within the eastbound Junction 1 off-slip.
A signed diversion route will be in place from Junction 1 travelling eastbound. Traffic can continue along the M876 and exit via the Junction 2 off-slip, turn around using the North Broomage Roundabout and travel back along the M876 westbound towards Junction 1.
Using the westbound Junction 1 off-slip, the B905, then turning right, traffic can join the A883 as intended. This diversion will add approximately 3.5 miles and five minutes to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.