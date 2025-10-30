Motorists face yet more disruption as work continues on Falkirk's A9 Westfield roundabout

Roads will be closed overnight at the start of next month to allow carriageway resurfacing work to be carried out.

Falkirk Council has made an order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit vehicles on the A9 between Westfield Roundabout and Etna Road Roundabout from 8pm to 6pm on consecutive dates between on Thursday, November 6, Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8.

The alternative route is Etna Road to Middlefield Road to Grangemouth Road and vice versa.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.