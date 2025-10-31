Motorists face week-long road closure in Falkirk area due to resurfacing work

A road will be closed off to motorists for an entire week to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

Falkirk Council made an order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit vehicles on Ramsay Avenue, in Laurieston, for a distance of 300 metres from School Road to its road end from 7.30pm on Monday, November 3 to 5pm on Sunday November 9

There is no alternative route available, but local access will be maintained.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.