Motorists face three nights of road closures in Falkirk area

The section of road will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am on Tuesday, June 8, Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10 to allow BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, to carry out the work.

A diversion route will be signposted via the M9 southbound to Junction 6, where traffic will be directed onto the A905 and then the M9 northbound to join the M876 at Junction 7.

The road will be closed to allow work to take place

This diversion will add an estimated nine minutes and 6.4 miles to affected journeys.

BEAR Scotland manager Tommy Deans said: “These surfacing improvements will improve ride quality and safety for motorists using the M876. Carriageway closures

are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”