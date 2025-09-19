Motorists face road closures throughout Falkirk area in coming weeks

A number of roads will be closed off to vehicles to allow a variety of work to be carried out safely over the coming days and weeks.

A stretch of Carradale Avenue, in Falkirk, from its junction with Greenbank Road for approximately 115 metres in a westerly direction will be closed from 07.30am to 5pm on Monday, September 22 to allow carriageway surfacing work to be carried out.

The alternative route is Carradale Avenue – Arran Terrace – Cumbrae Drive – Tamfourhill Road – Glenfuir Road – Greenbank Road and vice versa.

Grangemouth’s Saltcoats Drive, from a point adjacent to Kersiebank Avenue in a westerly direction for around 25 metres, will be closed from 8am on Monday, September 22 to 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 23 so Scottish Water can carry out works.

The alternative route is Kersiebank Avenue – Abbotsgrange Road – Panstead Street and vice versa.

Summerford, in Falkirk, from its junction with Greenbank Road in an eastward direction for around 75 metres will be closed from 7.30am to 5pm on Tuesday, September 2 to allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out.

No alternative diversion route available, but local access will be maintained as far as practically possible.

Begg Avenue, in Falkirk, from its junction with Strachan Street to its junction with Summerford Road will be closed from 7.30am on Wednesday, September 24 to 5pm on Friday, September 26 to allow carriageway resurfacing. The alternative route is Begg Avenue – Summerford Road – Windsor Road – Strachan Street and vice versa.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.