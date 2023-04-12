Motorists face road closures due to M9 maintenance works near Grangemouth
BEAR Scotland – acting on behalf of Transport Scotland – is planning to carry out essential resurfacing works on a section of the M9 Southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 5 at Grangemouth.
The works have been provisionally scheduled to commence on Monday, April 17 April and run until Friday, April 28. Maintenance will take place over a period of 10
nights between 7.30pm and 6am each night.
No works will take on the nights of Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.
To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public it is necessary to close the M9 Southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 5.
A diversion route will be in place travelling southbound via M9 Junction 7, M876, A905, A88, B902 and the A9 before re-joining the M9 Southbound at Junction 5.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and all traffic management will be removed outside working hours.