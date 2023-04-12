Motorists face road closures due to M9 maintenance works near Grangemouth

The works have been provisionally scheduled to commence on Monday, April 17 April and run until Friday, April 28. Maintenance will take place over a period of 10

nights between 7.30pm and 6am each night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No works will take on the nights of Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

The works will take place on a stretch of southbound M9

To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public it is necessary to close the M9 Southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 5.

A diversion route will be in place travelling southbound via M9 Junction 7, M876, A905, A88, B902 and the A9 before re-joining the M9 Southbound at Junction 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad