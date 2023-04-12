News you can trust since 1845
Motorists face road closures due to M9 maintenance works near Grangemouth

BEAR Scotland – acting on behalf of Transport Scotland – is planning to carry out essential resurfacing works on a section of the M9 Southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 5 at Grangemouth.

By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

The works have been provisionally scheduled to commence on Monday, April 17 April and run until Friday, April 28. Maintenance will take place over a period of 10

nights between 7.30pm and 6am each night.

No works will take on the nights of Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

The works will take place on a stretch of southbound M9The works will take place on a stretch of southbound M9
To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public it is necessary to close the M9 Southbound between Junction 7 and Junction 5.

A diversion route will be in place travelling southbound via M9 Junction 7, M876, A905, A88, B902 and the A9 before re-joining the M9 Southbound at Junction 5.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and all traffic management will be removed outside working hours.

