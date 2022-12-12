News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motorists face fortnight of road closures in Falkirk area

A stretch of the busy M876 will be closed over the next two weeks to allow resurfacing work to take place.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 2:13pm

From 7.30pm tonight and each weeknight at that time until Wednesday, December 21, the westbound M876 at junction 7 near Larbert will be closed until 6am the following morning.

Westbound traffic wishing to join the M9 can head off at M876 junction 3 on to the A905 Bellsdyke Road and A9, where traffic will re-join the route at junction 5 on the M9.

Hide Ad
The westbound M876 at Junction 7 will be closed overnight in the coming days
MotoristsFalkirkLarbert