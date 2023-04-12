Motorists come forward with more tales of woe about Falkirk multi-storey car park

Yesterday The Falkirk Herald wrote about a group of mourners who parked their vehicles in the multi-storey car park, just off Kerse Lane, in Falkirk, to attend a funeral

and were then shocked to get £100 fines delivered a few days later.

The seven £100 parking fines were issued by Blyth-based firm Parkingeye Ltd and caused anger among the mourners who stated the signage was not clear about

A motorist is warning people to take photos of the screen if it states no money to pay

parking charges and guidelines.

However, Parkingeye stated there are more than enough signs – they claimed there were over 100 – at the site giving motorists parking guidelines.

Now another motorist has come forward with her own experience of the car park’s payment system and wants to warn others not to fall into the same trap she did.

She said: “I parked in the Callendar Square car park on March 21. When I returned and keyed my registration number into the payment machine on Level 4 of the

shopping centre, a message appeared on the screen stating ‘you have nothing to pay’.

"I thought this was unusual but assumed it may have been because the machine was apparently ‘unable to issue receipts’ that day. I was surprised to receive a parking

charge notice a few days later demanding a £60 fine if paid within 14 days or a £100 fine if paid within 28 days.

"I emailed Parkingeye to appeal against the fine but the appeal was rejected as I had not provided ‘sufficient evidence’ to support my claim. I still feel aggrieved there

was no possible way I could have made payment when the machine told me that no payment was due.

"The email address provided by Parkingeye does not accept incoming e-mails.”

The motorist fears others may have fallen foul of this and is advising them to take precautions if they find themselves in a similar situation.