Motorists advised of road closures ahead of annual Strathcarron Hospice 10k

Motorists are advised of some road closures in the Denny and Bonnybridge areas on Sunday as the annual 10k for Strathcarron Hospice takes place.

The fundraising event – which is set to be the biggest to date – will see runners pound the streets around Denny on Sunday morning in aid of the local hospice.

As a result, a number of road closures will be in place on the day.

Residents are advised that Denny Eastern Access Road will be closed between Denny High and Forbes Road roundabout from 10am to 1.30pm.

Runners will be taking part in the annual 10k run in aid of Strathcarron Hospice on Sunday morning. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Other closures will include the following roads between 11am and 1.30pm: A883 from Denny High roundabout to Checkbar roundabout; Larbert Road/A8004 from Bonnybridge Golf Club to Checkbar roundabout; and Nethermains Road from Myothill Road to Glasgow Road. Diversions will be in place.

Kerry Deegan, event organiser, said: “This is our biggest fundraising event within our calendar and we really appreciate the support of our local community – we would like to say a huge thank you in advance for your patience during the road closures.

“We encourage our neighbours in the local community to come along and support our runners on the day as they pass – your encouragement and presence helps to create a fantastic atmosphere along the route.

“We look forward to seeing all our runners at the start line!”

Registrations for the race are now closed and there will be no registrations on the day.

Registration for the hospice’s virtual 10k, which can be completed in your own time on Sunday, October 12, is still open – visit www.strathcarronhospice.net for more information.