Youngsters at Dunipace Primary School were delighted at their recent surprise visitors.

Widows Sons Scotland motorcycle association turned up to hand over a cheque for £300.

President Carl Surgey presented the cash to pupils.

He was accompanied by several members of the association which is for motorcycle riders who are Freemasons.

Youngsters were delighted to be able to see the bikes up close and chat to the cyclists.