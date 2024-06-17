Motorcyclists turn up to surprise Dunipace pupils
Youngsters at Dunipace Primary School were delighted at their recent surprise visitors.
Widows Sons Scotland motorcycle association turned up to hand over a cheque for £300.
President Carl Surgey presented the cash to pupils.
He was accompanied by several members of the association which is for motorcycle riders who are Freemasons.
Youngsters were delighted to be able to see the bikes up close and chat to the cyclists.
The cash is going to be used for pupil activities in the run up to end of term.
