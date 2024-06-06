Motorcyclist in hospital after another crash in Grangemouth street
The latest incident happened around 9.30pm last night (Wednesday), near to Wavell Street, and involved a blue and green CXX off-road scrambler motorcycle and a parked car.
The 51-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as serious.
The road was closed to allow for crash investigation to be carried out and reopened around 6.20am today.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone who was travelling on the road around the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4300 of June 5.
Last Thursday, May 30 another incident occurred in Portal Road around 11.45pm and involved an e-bike and a small white hatchback car.
Emergency services attended and the 17-year-old rider of the e-bike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
No update has been given of the injured teenager’s condition.
A 17-year-old male has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
