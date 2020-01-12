Mothercare branch in Falkirk folds after last weekend’s trading

Mothercare’s last remaining branches close their doors for forever at 6pm today, as the stricken one-time High Street giant of the babycare business shuts up shop across the UK.

It’s understood the Falkirk store in Central Retail Park closed yesterday, along with stores in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The two Glasgow stores will also shut today.

All 79 UK branches including six in Scotland, will cease trading with the loss of 2,500 jobs.

A notice on the firm’s website says the site is now closed, but urges shoppers to head to their nearest store for “massive” savings of up to 70 per cent.

On Facebook last-gasp customers had been advised they could expect savings of 50 to 70 per cent on remaining stock.

Mothercare has been the UK’s number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

Back in early summer 2018 the firm tried to stay afloat through a restructuring rescue package it hopes would see just 50 stores close, with around 800 jobs lost.

But in November it finally lost the battle to survive in a tough trading climate in which running costs and stiff competition led it to appoint administrators - it no longer had the cash to keep the business going.

Staff across the company generally are said to be devastated by the failure - particularly given the brand’s one-time strength and former record of solid performance.

In November a spokesman for the Falkirk branch thanked local customers for their support over the years.