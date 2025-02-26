Mother demands answers after teenage rider and horse injured in Denny sinkhole horror

Emergency services were called out to a footpath on the edge of a river after the ground gave way and a horse sank into the chasm catapulting its teenage rider out of the saddle.

Carol Hepburn, from Denny, is still looking for answers about the sinkhole, which left her daughter Isla, 14, with an injured hand and saw Thor – the horse she was riding at the time – tumble into the River Carron.

The incident happened just after 1pm on Sunday, February 16, when Isla and Thor, along with another horse and rider, were moving along the path close to the River Carron, in Carron Glen Wildlife Reserve near Denny’s Chestnut Crescent.

Carol said: “Isla said Thor’s back legs just dropped. She thought he had lost his balance and had gone off the edge of the path. Then she heard someone scream ‘don’t move, the ground’s really unstable’.

"She looked down and saw the horse’s foot had gone down through the path. A sinkhole just completely opened up and Thor fell down into it, throwing Isla off onto the ground. Thor went right down into the path out of sight and Isla was hysterical and screaming."

The other rider told Isla to look after her horse and then tried to help Thor, who was now in the water. She jumped in after him, fearing he had broken his leg.

"She managed to get the horse to stand,” said Carol. “But she couldn’t get him out of the fast flowing water. The water was up to her neck at some parts as she waded through it, trying to lead Thor to a ledge.

"She had to make sure both horses could see each other at all times to try and keep Thor calm.”

By this time the bystander who had shouted out the warning about the ground being unstable had called the emergency services and soon personnel from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were on the scene.

They were able to get Thor to safety. Fortunately the lucky horse only suffered scratches and Denny High School pupil Isla was left with a sore hand after her tumble.

The path and the sinkhole were cordoned last Wednesday, but Carol is still looking to find out what is going to be done about the sinkhole and, more concerning, if Falkirk Council had been told the land there was unstable beforehand and had done nothing about it.

She said: “A man told me he had reported his concerns about that piece of land until he was blue in the face and nothing had been done about it. My daughter could have suffered life changing injuries or worse.

"I phoned the council and was passed from pillar to post. I want to know if this accident could have been prevented.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We were not aware of any land stability issues before the hole appeared in the footpath. The area has been closed and secured with barriers.

"However, as the path is on private land, responsibility for public safety rests with the landowner. Our priority is keeping the Core Path network open and free from obstruction.

“The footpath will remain closed while we further assess the extent of the issue and explore possible diversion options.”