Mothballed Low Port may used for Ukrainian refugees

The mothballed Low Port Centre may used for Ukrainian refugees

By Stuart Sommerville, LDR

West Lothian stands ready to accept refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and the council’s community regeneration service is already working with the third sector in its programme to help families.

Some families have already arrived to stay with family members while the council awaits clarification from the Government and from the local authorities umbrella group COSLA on how the aid schemes will roll out.

Westminster has launched a scheme for sponsors willing to help house refugees.

At a meeting of the council executive committee this week it was agreed to put centres such as the mothballed Low Port outdoor centre on standby should the need arise to provide temporary accommodation if there is a surge in numbers.

It is estimated that more than three million people have fled the country following the invasion by Russian forces a month ago.

An amendment from Councillor Chris Horne suggested the Low Port Centre could be brought into use, if needs be as a transition centre before more permanent housing could be found.

The amendment suggested: “Council officers consider properties owned by the council outwith the housing portfolio, and report back to all councillors before the Easter recess on what properties could be made available at short notice should they prove useful for the needs of any refugee, or group of refugees.”

Depute chief executive Graeme Struthers outlined work undertaken so far, stressing that it was a dynamic and fast changing environment.

His report added: “COSLA have advised that they will be in contact with local authorities as this becomes clearer and with further information on the evolving response from UK Government, however it is envisaged that the council will be required to provide direct support similar to that provided under both the Syrian and Afghan Resettlement Schemes, but may also be required to provide a coordination role with people providing accommodation under the UK Government’s Home for Ukraine Scheme.

“It has been reported in the media that local authorities will also receive £10,500 in extra funding per refugee for support services – with more for children of school age, however as yet no details have been received from the Home Office. Further information will be reported to committee once details become available of support being requested by and/or resources being provided by the UK and Scottish Government.”

West Lothian has a well established record of helping refugees fleeing war zones. The council has supported 71 people (15 families) in total under the Syrian Refugees Resettlement scheme, with 11 people ( two families) having moved out of the area.

To date the council is supporting six people (one family) under the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme.

In the last six years the direct support the council has supplied to refugees has covered these areas: Interpretation and translation skills, housing, help finding employment, benefits and financial Inclusion, health & social care, early years care and education, social and community and culture and faith contacts.