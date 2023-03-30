The most popular baby names of 2022 have been revealed.

The district has bucked the Scottish trend for 2022 which saw Noah take the top spot for the boys and Olivia for the girls.

In Falkirk the most popular names last year, according to new figures published by the National Records of Scotland, were Amelia and Sophie for girls and Leo for boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack had spent 14 consecutive years at number one, but the biblical boat builder’s moniker has sailed into the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.

In Falkirk, 19 boys were named Leo, ahead of Harris in second with 15 and Jack on 14 in third.

Other popular boys names locally included Thomas, Theo, Alfie, Brodie, James, Luca, Mason and Oscar.

For girls, Scotland’s most popular name was Olivia for the second year in a row – it has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in Falkirk, parents preferred Amelia and Sophie with 14 tots given those names. Olivia was in seventh on 10. Freya came second with 13.

Other popular names in the top ten included Evie, Millie, Sophia, Isla, Olivia, Ava and Jessica.

Daniel Burns, NRS statistician, said: “We are happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022. A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from eighth to first in Scotland.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

Popular culture also has an impact on the names chosen for babies.

Daniel explained: “Luca has climbed 20 places to fifth place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.

“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel added: “The latest figures also reveal a rise in names relating to nature with Violet, Daisy, Ivy, Wren, Dahlia, Primrose, Oakley and River all rising. Oakley and River rose for both boys and girls.

The top 10 boys names in Scotland are: Noah, Jack, Leo, Harris, Luca, Oliver, Rory, Archie, Theo, Alfie and James.