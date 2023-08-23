Morrisons hand over cheque to charity supporting families affected by addiction

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs received £3670 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Clare Morrison, community fundraiser with the charity, received the cheque in the Hope Street store from its community champion Charlotte Counsell.

The supermarket gives grant funding support to charities delivering projects which help to improve people’s lives in communities across Scotland, England and Wales.

Morrisons Falkirk community champion Charlotte Counsell presents a cheque to Clare Morrison of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.

To be eligible they must meet at least one of three criteria: be tackling poverty and social deprivation; enhancing community spaces, facilities and services; improving health and wellbeing.

The charity was set up in 2003 and supports anyone affected by someone else’s alcohol or drug use in Scotland. In Forth Valley it runs Local Family Support Services including one to one support and group support.