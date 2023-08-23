News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Morrisons hand over cheque to charity supporting families affected by addiction

A group which supports families affected by addiction has received a welcome grant from a major supermarket.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 06:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 06:28 BST

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs received £3670 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Clare Morrison, community fundraiser with the charity, received the cheque in the Hope Street store from its community champion Charlotte Counsell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The supermarket gives grant funding support to charities delivering projects which help to improve people’s lives in communities across Scotland, England and Wales.

Morrisons Falkirk community champion Charlotte Counsell presents a cheque to Clare Morrison of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.Morrisons Falkirk community champion Charlotte Counsell presents a cheque to Clare Morrison of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.
Morrisons Falkirk community champion Charlotte Counsell presents a cheque to Clare Morrison of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs.
Most Popular

To be eligible they must meet at least one of three criteria: be tackling poverty and social deprivation; enhancing community spaces, facilities and services; improving health and wellbeing.

The charity was set up in 2003 and supports anyone affected by someone else’s alcohol or drug use in Scotland. In Forth Valley it runs Local Family Support Services including one to one support and group support.

Find out more here about the services and how to get in touch.

Related topics:MorrisonsEnglandWales