Morrisons Falkirk dishing up a bargain Christmas party meal

Christmas has arrived at Morrisons supermarket in Falkirk – and they’re looking for lots of folk to join them.

The store is opening its café to Christmas party groups – offering £7.50 a head three-course meals including prawn cocktail starters, British turkey and all the trimmings plus traditional Christmas pudding and custard.

The Christmas Meal Deal has been created in response to new research which shows that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, economic uncertainty and fragile confidence, with one in 20 expecting it to be cancelled all together.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked at the Brockville Park store now for Monday, November 25 to Monday, December 23.

The Morrisons Christmas Meal Deal starts from £6.50 a head for a two-course meal or £7.50 a head for the full three-courses.

In a touch of festive generosity, Morrisons is serving all Christmas dinners with roast AND mashed potato. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Helen Tordoff, Head of Cafes at Morrisons said: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget. And as our cafés regularly host group meet ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs.

“It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”

To book a table please visit the Morrisons Falkirk store and ask for the café manager or community champion. For more information, visit: www.morrisons.co.uk.